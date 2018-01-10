Snow finally returns to Southern Colorado

Snow, finally! Precipitation was expected in the forecast today, but the rain has turned into snow in some parts of Southern Colorado.
According to the National Weather Service, the wet snow is over the Palmer Divide near Monument. Snow is also falling along US 24 up Ute Pass towards Woodland Park.
Our News 5's Lena Howland is amidst the falling flakes in Woodland Park.
Finally found some SNOW up in Woodland Park!!! Anyone else headed up to Teller County tonight? @KOAA #cowx pic.twitter.com/fiVIxQyhyW— Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) January 11, 2018
Drivers are advised to be prepared for wet, snow covered roads across northern El Paso County tonight.
The rain has changed to wet snow over the Palmer Divide near Monument. Be prepared for wet, slushy and snow covered roads across northern El Paso County this evening. These images along I-25 over the Palmer Divide courtesy of @ColoradoDOT about 6:15 PM. #cowx pic.twitter.com/tfsf1nyZkX— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 11, 2018
The National Weather Service says a cold front is moving across the southeast plains, with rain and snow continuing to develop. We will continue to follow any weather changes, and update this story accordingly.
