Pueblo Crime Stopper tips lead to 63 arrests in 2017

January marks "Crime Stoppers Month" and to commemorate the occasion, Pueblo Crime Stoppers and city leaders got together to take a look at how tips helped solve some of the area's crimes.

Law enforcement and crime stopper members alike are encouraging the entire community to keep the ball rolling and keep those tips coming.



Throughout the course of 2017, over 2500 tips came in, cracking more than a hundred cases wide open and leading to over 60 arrests.

It's making a difference - property crime has seen a dip this year.



"Crime stoppers has helped solve everything from homicides to petty theft to graffiti," said Pueblo Police Chief Troy Davenport.



All tips are submitted anonymously and go through a coordinator, who then sends it to the agency in charge.



The tips give agencies like the Pueblo Police Department valuable insight since officers can't be everywhere at all times.



"Right now I have about 195 officers but there's about 107,000 people that live in the city of Pueblo," said Chief Davenport.



"That's a lot of eyes and a lot of ears and a lot of potential for good."



People who submit tips leading to an arrest are also eligible for a cash reward and donations from sponsors made it possible to give away over eight thousand dollars in rewards last year.



The Pueblo Crime Stoppers group hopes the contributions won't stop there, though...

"Keep the money coming in so we can continue to pay the rewards," said Chuck Granato, President of Pueblo Crime Stoppers.



If you'd like to get involved with Pueblo Crime Stoppers, there are positions available on their volunteer-based board.



You can find out information on how to apply here.