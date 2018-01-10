Sheriff deputies ask for help in identifying home invasion suspect

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in identifying one of four suspects involved in a home invasion.

Sheriff deputies say the home invasion happened in the 6800 block of Ketchum Drive Wednesday.

The suspects left in a 2002 white Dodge pickup truck with Colorado license BSQ-510.

Sheriff deputies do consider the suspects armed and dangerous.

If you see the vehicle or the suspect please call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719) 390-5555.