Lady in red taking on trash on Colorado Springs northwest side

A lady in red, of a certain age, cleaning up trash on the side of the road is eye catching. Then a handmade side on the back of a small SUV inviting volunteers to gather, adds to the curiosity. Jean Muller, was not planning on talking to a reporter, but she is glad to get the word out about grassroots effort she just started.

One hour at at time, one day a week is the mantra of the effort happening for the first time this week in Colorado Springs. A small, yet to be named group, out doing trash clean-up on Colorado Springs northwest side. "I just decided I'll take the bull by the horns and do it myself,” said Organizer, Jean Muller. Rather than wait for government or some other organization, Muller proved social media is not just for teens. She went to the social media site Next door, that shares information in specific neighborhoods.

She wanted to bring together people with like minded concern about litter. Days later she had heard from ten people interested in helping.

The move follows months of contemplating the issue. "When I drive around town and see the trash all over the place, I think this is so disgusting. We live in such a beautiful place." She decided on committing to one hour, once a week and asked other to join her. The plan is to take suggestions from volunteers on each week’s work location.

The hope the number of people willing to spend an hour a week will gain momentum. To find out future volunteer days and location e-mail jmacmul@yahoo.com