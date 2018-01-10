Quantcast

Pueblo West woman finds gun in vehicle recovered after theft - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Pueblo West woman finds gun in vehicle recovered after theft

Posted: Updated:
PUEBLO -

For the second time in three months, a Pueblo area citizen has reported to News 5 that they've found dangerous items in their vehicles after they were stolen and returned to them by Pueblo Police.

Stayci, who lives in Pueblo West, told News 5 her truck was stolen last Wednesday morning and found crashed in downtown Pueblo.

Stayci said Pueblo Police cleared out the vehicle of evidence and arrested those in the truck, but missed a loaded handgun.

"If that seat was lifted up when it was searched it would have been seen immediately," she said.  "The seat was completely down and when we were trying to clean things out, it was lifted up and there was a gun directly in the middle of the floor and it wasn't hidden, it wasn't tucked away, nothing." 

Stayci said she found a drug pipe and a gun after the truck had been towed and returned to their Pueblo West home.

Stayci said she called the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office after she said Pueblo Police told her to just throw the drug pipe and other belongings out in the trash.

The Sheriff's Office confirms to News 5, they recovered a silver and black, Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun.  

The white powder that Stayci found in a make up case in the truck tested negative for drugs the Sheriff's Office said.

If this story sounds familiar, it should.

In October, News 5 reported on Doug Armstrong's truck that was stolen and returned to him with syringes and suspected drugs still inside.

That evidence has since been collected by Pueblo Police, News 5 is told.

Now, Stayci is just hoping police take their time with all of the stolen vehicles so nobody else has to deal with a similar situation.

"I know that the PD has so much on their plates with all of the theft and crime and drugs and all of this terrible stuff that's been going on in our town, but I just really with that they could be more careful and thorough with things," she said.

News 5 reached out to the Pueblo Police Department for comment on this story and to find out how this happened after News 5 was told the inventory process of stolen vehicles was addressed with officers, but did not hear back.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sam's Clubs in multiple states close without notice

    Sam's Clubs in multiple states close without notice

    Thursday, January 11 2018 4:40 PM EST2018-01-11 21:40:38 GMT

    The unexpected closure of Sam's Club in multiple states caught employees off guard Thursday morning as they arrived to find the doors locked. 

    The unexpected closure of Sam's Club in multiple states caught employees off guard Thursday morning as they arrived to find the doors locked. 

  • Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, weapons in motel bust

    Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, weapons in motel bust

    Thursday, January 11 2018 10:01 PM EST2018-01-12 03:01:54 GMT
    Michael Vigil (left), Brianna Romero (middle), and Christopher Salazar (right) were arrested in connection to drug bust at a motel in Pueblo on Jan. 10, 2018.Michael Vigil (left), Brianna Romero (middle), and Christopher Salazar (right) were arrested in connection to drug bust at a motel in Pueblo on Jan. 10, 2018.

    Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested three and recovered more than $10,000 in drugs after a bust at a Motel 6 location on Pueblo's north side Wednesday.

    Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested three and recovered more than $10,000 in drugs after a bust at a Motel 6 location on Pueblo's north side Wednesday.

  • State Patrol identifies man killed after he was pinned by his truck

    State Patrol identifies man killed after he was pinned by his truck

    Thursday, January 11 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-01-11 22:21:28 GMT

    The Colorado State Patrol said a 53-year-old man Colorado Springs man died while trying to re-enter his truck when it hit a tree.

    The Colorado State Patrol said a 53-year-old man Colorado Springs man died while trying to re-enter his truck when it hit a tree.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?