Immigration agents conduct raids at 7-Eleven stores across country

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted raids at 7-Eleven stores across the country Wednesday, including Colorado.

Special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and ICE served notices of inspections (NOIs) to 98 different 7-Eleven franchise stores across the country. ICE implements NOIs to assure businesses are operating with employees who have proper work authorization.

Six stores in the Denver area were served NOIs, however no arrests were made.

“Today’s actions send a strong message to U.S. businesses that hire and employ an illegal workforce: ICE will enforce the law, and if you are found to be breaking the law, you will be held accountable,” said Thomas D. Homan, ICE Deputy Director and Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director. “Businesses that hire illegal workers are a pull factor for illegal immigration and we are working hard to remove this magnet. ICE will continue its efforts to protect jobs for American workers by eliminating unfair competitive advantages for companies that exploit illegal immigration.”

ICE raids 7-Eleven stores nationwide in crackdown officials call "a harbinger of what’s to come" https://t.co/BHobxaZcnv pic.twitter.com/9ccD7AjAZL — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 10, 2018

According to a release from ICE, the inspections sparked after a 2012 HSI investigation into a number of 7-Eleven franchises that resulted in nine arrests of franchise owners and managers. ICE says they were arrested for conspiring to commit fraud, stealing identities and concealing and harboring illegal aliens employed at their stores.

All plead guilty, except for one, and were ordered to pay $2.6 million in restitution for back wages stolen from workers.

ICE says that the NOIs serve as a follow-up to make certain 7-Eleven has taken the right steps in responsible hiring of employees and employment practices.

NOIs were served in Washington, D.C. and the following states: California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington.