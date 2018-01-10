Wednesday Evening Weather; Rain, anyone?

Even when a storm does move through, it seems like pulling teeth to get any precipitation here. We do expect a couple showers...of rain late today, and wet snow this evening. But don't expect more than enough to wet the ground.

Blustery, colder winds will set in tonight, lows near 20F but wind chills overnight closer to 10F

Mostly sunny but chilly Thursday, highs near 40F. No realistic further rain or snow threat through the weekend.