Quantcast

Tourists warned to avoid visiting Missouri - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Tourists warned to avoid visiting Missouri

Posted: Updated:

(KSDK) Fodor's Travel Guide says Missouri is a place to skip in 2018 for tourists.

The list states that there are "several startling headlines" of civil rights violations in Missouri, including a new state law that makes it harder for people to sue their employer for discrimination. A travel advisory was also issued by the NAACP.

Kim Tucci sees it differently. He's the chairman of St. Louis Civic Pride.

Tucci says lists like Foder's are frustrating when there are so many positive things in his home state.

"I think of all the plus's we have in Missouri, especially the St. Louis region. I think of Washington University, Webster, Lindenwood, Maryville, then I look at the botanical garden, the art museum, the history museum, the zoo," said Tucci.

He says the newly formed Civic Pride Foundation is trying to promote this part of Missouri and show visitors a welcoming place.

CLICK HERE to read more.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Suthers sides with Sessions on Federal marijuana enforcement

    Suthers sides with Sessions on Federal marijuana enforcement

    Thursday, January 11 2018 12:49 AM EST2018-01-11 05:49:32 GMT

    Colorado's former long-time Attorney General, current Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, says Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and other Colorado leaders are out of line in their harsh critique of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to rescind Obama-era relaxations on Federal marijuana enforcement.  Gardner essentially called Sessions a liar over the policy reversal. "I think Sessions properly placed the burden on Congress to change the law if they don't like it," ...

    Colorado's former long-time Attorney General, current Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, says Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and other Colorado leaders are out of line in their harsh critique of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to rescind Obama-era relaxations on Federal marijuana enforcement.  Gardner essentially called Sessions a liar over the policy reversal. "I think Sessions properly placed the burden on Congress to change the law if they don't like it," ...

  • Sales taxes coming due for online shoppers in Colorado

    Sales taxes coming due for online shoppers in Colorado

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 5:03 PM EST2018-01-10 22:03:53 GMT

    For online shoppers in Colorado, the taxman cometh!  Websites should begin mailing shoppers annual statements at the end of January which detail all their purchases made over the last 6 months where sales should have been collected but were not.  

    For online shoppers in Colorado, the taxman cometh!  Websites should begin mailing shoppers annual statements at the end of January which detail all their purchases made over the last 6 months where sales should have been collected but were not.  

  • Taco Bueno closing its doors in Colorado springs

    Taco Bueno closing its doors in Colorado springs

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:06 PM EST2018-01-10 18:06:08 GMT
    Courtesy: Taco Bueno (Facebook)Courtesy: Taco Bueno (Facebook)

    Taco Bueno, a Mexican fast food favorite is closing down their five locations in Colorado Springs on Monday. The five stores in the Springs were the only locations across the state of Colorado.  

    Taco Bueno, a Mexican fast food favorite is closing down their five locations in Colorado Springs on Monday. The five stores in the Springs were the only locations across the state of Colorado.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?