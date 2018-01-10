Tourists warned to avoid visiting Missouri

(KSDK) Fodor's Travel Guide says Missouri is a place to skip in 2018 for tourists.
The list states that there are "several startling headlines" of civil rights violations in Missouri, including a new state law that makes it harder for people to sue their employer for discrimination. A travel advisory was also issued by the NAACP.
Kim Tucci sees it differently. He's the chairman of St. Louis Civic Pride.
Tucci says lists like Foder's are frustrating when there are so many positive things in his home state.
"I think of all the plus's we have in Missouri, especially the St. Louis region. I think of Washington University, Webster, Lindenwood, Maryville, then I look at the botanical garden, the art museum, the history museum, the zoo," said Tucci.
He says the newly formed Civic Pride Foundation is trying to promote this part of Missouri and show visitors a welcoming place.
Colorado's former long-time Attorney General, current Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, says Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and other Colorado leaders are out of line in their harsh critique of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to rescind Obama-era relaxations on Federal marijuana enforcement. Gardner essentially called Sessions a liar over the policy reversal. "I think Sessions properly placed the burden on Congress to change the law if they don't like it," ...
For online shoppers in Colorado, the taxman cometh! Websites should begin mailing shoppers annual statements at the end of January which detail all their purchases made over the last 6 months where sales should have been collected but were not.
Taco Bueno, a Mexican fast food favorite is closing down their five locations in Colorado Springs on Monday. The five stores in the Springs were the only locations across the state of Colorado.
