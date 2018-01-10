Tourists warned to avoid visiting Missouri

(KSDK) Fodor's Travel Guide says Missouri is a place to skip in 2018 for tourists.



The list states that there are "several startling headlines" of civil rights violations in Missouri, including a new state law that makes it harder for people to sue their employer for discrimination. A travel advisory was also issued by the NAACP.



Kim Tucci sees it differently. He's the chairman of St. Louis Civic Pride.



Tucci says lists like Foder's are frustrating when there are so many positive things in his home state.



"I think of all the plus's we have in Missouri, especially the St. Louis region. I think of Washington University, Webster, Lindenwood, Maryville, then I look at the botanical garden, the art museum, the history museum, the zoo," said Tucci.



He says the newly formed Civic Pride Foundation is trying to promote this part of Missouri and show visitors a welcoming place.

CLICK HERE to read more.