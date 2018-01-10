Former Tuskegee Airman dead at 97

Former Sgt. Maj. Thomas Ellis, a Tuskegee Airmen who served as an administrator with the first all-black Army Air Forces unit was proud of its record-15,533 sorties, 112 aerial kills, 96 Distinguished Flying Crosses and three Presidential Unit Citations.

Ellis passed away in San Antonio, Texas after suffering a stroke. He was 97-years old.

The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of African American military pilots (fighter and bomber) who fought in World War II. Officially, they formed the 332nd Fighter Group and the 477th Bombardment Group of the Army Air Forces.