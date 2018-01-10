Broncos filling remaining open coaching vacancies

The voids in the Broncos coaching staff nearly full.

The team announced three new coaching hires, bringing the total coaches hired since the end of the season to six.

Denver hired Greg Williams as their new defensive backs coach, Zach Azzanni as the new wide receivers coach and promoted Chris Strausser to offensive tackles coach; all hired on Tuesday.

These go along with the other three vacancies filled with Tom McMahon as the new special teams coordinator, Sean Kugler as the offensive guards and center coach and Mike Sullivan as the new quarterbacks coach. Chris Modkins was hired to be the new running backs coach replacing long time assistant Eric Studesville who was let go at the end of the 2017 season.

The Broncos are still looking to fill an outside linebackers coach and an assistant head coach.