Sexually violent predator moves to new address in Canon City

Police are notifying the public of a sexually violent predator that moved to a new address in Canon City.

39-year old William Joseph Drake previously resided at 1269 Park Ave and has moved to 709 Rudd Ave in Canon City.

Police are required by Colorado Revised Statute 16-22-11 to provide the public with this information.

According to police, any action taken towards a registered sex offender, including vandalism of property, verbal or written threats, or physical harm against this person, family or employer can result in arrest and prosecution.

Police urge the public to contact the Canon City Police Department or Fremont County Sheriff's Office if you believe a crime is being, or will be committed.

Parents are encouraged to be open and honest with their children about this issue and police recommend remembering the following: