Sexually violent predator moves to new address in Canon City

Police are notifying the public of a sexually violent predator that moved to a new address in Canon City.
39-year old William Joseph Drake previously resided at 1269 Park Ave and has moved to 709 Rudd Ave in Canon City.
Police are required by Colorado Revised Statute 16-22-11 to provide the public with this information.
According to police, any action taken towards a registered sex offender, including vandalism of property, verbal or written threats, or physical harm against this person, family or employer can result in arrest and prosecution.
Police urge the public to contact the Canon City Police Department or Fremont County Sheriff's Office if you believe a crime is being, or will be committed.
Parents are encouraged to be open and honest with their children about this issue and police recommend remembering the following:
Colorado's former long-time Attorney General, current Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, says Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and other Colorado leaders are out of line in their harsh critique of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to rescind Obama-era relaxations on Federal marijuana enforcement. Gardner essentially called Sessions a liar over the policy reversal. "I think Sessions properly placed the burden on Congress to change the law if they don't like it," ...
For online shoppers in Colorado, the taxman cometh! Websites should begin mailing shoppers annual statements at the end of January which detail all their purchases made over the last 6 months where sales should have been collected but were not.
Taco Bueno, a Mexican fast food favorite is closing down their five locations in Colorado Springs on Monday. The five stores in the Springs were the only locations across the state of Colorado.
Fodor's Travel Guide says Missouri is a place to skip in 2018 for tourists.
