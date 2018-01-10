The second regular session of the General Assembly reconvenes

The 2018 Colorado State Legislative session began today and the General Assembly has a very big to-do list. Some of the controversial issues on the agenda could very well lead to some major policy changes.

In wake of recent sexual harassment allegations involving lawmakers, the capitol is hiring a human resources director and bringing in a third party to look at updating the current policies.

House Speaker @crisantaduran addressing sexual harassment ‘We must address these issues he’s don and successfully reform the culture of the capitol’ pic.twitter.com/QlRrqM6Y6a — Alasyn KOAA 5 (@alasynzimmerman) January 10, 2018

Other major issues on the docket include, how to pay for our crumbling roads and bridges, reforming the state employee retirement fund (PERA), the opioid crisis and how to fund education.

A bill on transportation funding is being introduced today. It would ask for public approval to fund some of the projects with a bond costing up to three and half billion dollars.