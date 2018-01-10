5 Things You Need to Know About Roof Warranties

From Our Sponsors

Your roof is arguably the most important part of your house – just think about the phrase “a roof over your head” and you’ll see what we mean. So, it’s crucial to understand how roof warranties work before you install or replace your roof.

Unfortunately, consumers are not always informed when it comes to roof warranties, leading to costly mistakes in the future of the home. Here are a few key facts about roof warranties to help you avoid expensive missteps and ensure you’re getting the best value for your investment.

A good roof warranty can save you “sticker shock” later.

Because many homeowners don’t understand roof warranties, they simply assume that their roof replacement down the road will be financially covered. But different warranties have different terms, so be sure to read exactly what’s type of damage is included in your warranty and how long it lasts.

Furthermore, thinking that you don’t need a roof warranty at all is another big mistake – you never know what will happen in terms of storms, fires and other unplanned emergencies.

There is more than one kind of roof warranty.

Did you know there are two different kinds of roof warranties? A manufacturer’s warranty covers the actual materials that the roof is made of. These warranties are often good for many years. The workmanship warranty, meanwhile, is the warranty that covers the roof’s installation by the contractor.

Because no two warranties are alike, you’ll want to discuss the details of your roof warranties with whomever installs your roof. Find out if you are receiving both a manufacturer’s warranty and workmanship warranty, and what they entail.

Pay close attention to the workmanship warranty.

Installation mistakes and construction defects are most often the reasons that roofs fail – not the roofing product itself. That’s why, when it comes down to it, the manufacturer’s warranty is not nearly as important. Your shingles or other roofing materials are meant to last, which is why those warranties are longer.

Finding out what kind of warranty your contractor offers is more important, since they’ll actually be coming to your house to fix or replace the roof.

Be wary if the workmanship warranty does not last very long.

Many times, a workmanship warranty will only last a year or two, while the manufacturer’s warranty will last 25 or 50 years – even, in some cases, the lifetime of the home. This discrepancy is not exactly helpful to homeowners, since the years of a well-made roof product doesn’t equal customer service and installation.

In addition, a shortened workmanship warranty might be a red flag for a contracting company’s longevity or credibility.

It’s preferable to find a contractor who will match the manufacturer’s warranty with a workmanship warranty.

So, what should a homeowner look for when it comes to roof warranties? Find a contractor who is willing to offer you a workmanship warranty equal to the warranty from the manufacturer. Also, don’t be afraid to ask questions about the details of the warranties offered.

Being a savvy and educated homeowner can make the difference between long, happy years under the same roof and headaches that could have been prevented with proper planning.

