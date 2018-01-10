Quantcast

Storm Safe visits Park View Elementary

PUEBLO -

On Wednesday, First Alert 5 Meteorologist Jessica Van Meter visited students at Park View Elementary School in Pueblo to talk about the different types of severe weather southern Colorado deals with and ways to stay safe in storms.

The students were excited to learn about the different weather events our area experiences.

For more information or to have First Alert 5 in your classroom, email jvanmeter@koaa.com.

For the scientists and artists in your family, download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe coloring book.

Download: First Alert 5 Storm Safe

