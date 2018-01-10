Colorado company sends crews to assist in Puerto Rico power outage

Denver based Xcel Energy is sending crews to Puerto Rico to help with the ongoing power restoration efforts.

The company said they have sent approximately 65 line workers and support staff to help return power to the island. Crews are being sent from the upper Midwest, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

"This is a massive undertaking under difficult circumstances, but our crews are ready to bring power back on safely - it's what we would do for our own customers and we want to deliver that same quality of service to our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico," said executive vice president Kent Larson.

The company said crews are expected to work in Caguas, a remote, mountainous region, where the storm made land and caused significant damage.

Nearly four months after Hurricane Maria hit the island, thousands of residents are still without power.

Xcel Energy said their trucks left for Puerto Rico earlier this month and are now on a barge and on their way to Puerto Rico.