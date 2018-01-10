Tips to staying on track with New Year's Resolutions

Less than 10 percent of people stick to their New Years Resolutions each year, but you don't have to be one of them! Even if you've given up on your resolution, it's not too late to get back on track.

If your resolution is getting healthy or making more time for the gym - you're not alone. It's still very early in the year, so there's plenty of time for you to stick to your goals.

We spoke to experts at Fit Body Boot Camp in Colorado Springs about realistic ways you can stick to your goals. Spending hours at the gym can be challenging with a busy schedule. Instead, start by carving out 20-30 minutes of your day to get a workout in.

Also, be sure to set up an accountability system to keep yourself on track. Consider having a workout buddy, joining a fitness group or even hiring a personal trainer. Planning out your meals and workouts in advance is crucial as well!