Tips to staying on track with New Year's Resolutions

Less than 10 percent of people stick to their New Years Resolutions each year, but you don't have to be one of them! Even if you've given up on your resolution, it's not too late to get back on track.
If your resolution is getting healthy or making more time for the gym - you're not alone. It's still very early in the year, so there's plenty of time for you to stick to your goals.
We spoke to experts at Fit Body Boot Camp in Colorado Springs about realistic ways you can stick to your goals. Spending hours at the gym can be challenging with a busy schedule. Instead, start by carving out 20-30 minutes of your day to get a workout in.
Also, be sure to set up an accountability system to keep yourself on track. Consider having a workout buddy, joining a fitness group or even hiring a personal trainer. Planning out your meals and workouts in advance is crucial as well!
Colorado's former long-time Attorney General, current Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, says Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and other Colorado leaders are out of line in their harsh critique of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to rescind Obama-era relaxations on Federal marijuana enforcement. Gardner essentially called Sessions a liar over the policy reversal. "I think Sessions properly placed the burden on Congress to change the law if they don't like it," ...
For online shoppers in Colorado, the taxman cometh! Websites should begin mailing shoppers annual statements at the end of January which detail all their purchases made over the last 6 months where sales should have been collected but were not.
Taco Bueno, a Mexican fast food favorite is closing down their five locations in Colorado Springs on Monday. The five stores in the Springs were the only locations across the state of Colorado.
Fodor's Travel Guide says Missouri is a place to skip in 2018 for tourists.
