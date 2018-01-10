Senator Gardner meets with Attorney General Sessions over pot policy

FILE PHOTO: Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo. expresses appreciation to police officers during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Colorado Republican Sen.Cory Gardner reported no significant progress after his meeting with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions over legal marijuana policy.

According to the Associated Press, Gardner said "nobody changed their mind in today's meeting,"

In a statement released Wednesday, Gardner said he would work with Democrats and Republicans in congress about taking steps to protect Colorado state law, which legalized marijuana.

“I reiterated my concern that states’ rights were being infringed on through this action and we agreed to continue talks. I also hope to expand these discussions with the Justice Department to include several of my Democrat and Republican colleagues about what steps can be taken legislatively to protect Colorado’s rights,” said Senator Gardner.

Gardner had earlier criticized the decision from Sessions to rescind a policy that previously allowed federal prosecutors to decide whether they would aggressively enforce federal marijuana law in their jurisdictions.

Gardner also tweeted that he would take "all steps necessary" to make sure Attorney General Sessions lives up to his prior commitment in regard to state handling of legal marijuana. The Colorado U.S. attorney's office said it won't change its approach to prosecuting marijuana crimes.

I am prepared to take all steps necessary, including holding DOJ nominees, until the Attorney General lives up to the commitment he made to me prior to his confirmation. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) January 4, 2018

Officials however wouldn't say whether federal prosecutors would target marijuana shops and legal growers, nor would they speculate on whether prosecutions related to marijuana would increase.

(The Associated Press contributed to the writing of this article.)