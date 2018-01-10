Quantcast

Senator Gardner meets with Attorney General Sessions over pot po - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Senator Gardner meets with Attorney General Sessions over pot policy

Posted: Updated:
FILE PHOTO: Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo. expresses appreciation to police officers during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. FILE PHOTO: Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo. expresses appreciation to police officers during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.
COLORADO -

Colorado Republican Sen.Cory Gardner reported no significant progress after his meeting with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions over legal marijuana policy.

According to the Associated Press, Gardner said "nobody changed their mind in today's meeting,"

In a statement released Wednesday, Gardner said he would work with Democrats and Republicans in congress about taking steps to protect Colorado state law, which legalized marijuana.

“I reiterated my concern that states’ rights were being infringed on through this action and we agreed to continue talks. I also hope to expand these discussions with the Justice Department to include several of my Democrat and Republican colleagues about what steps can be taken legislatively to protect Colorado’s rights,” said Senator Gardner. 

Gardner had earlier criticized the decision from Sessions to rescind a policy that previously allowed federal prosecutors to decide whether they would aggressively enforce federal marijuana law in their jurisdictions.

Gardner also tweeted that he would take "all steps necessary" to make sure Attorney General Sessions lives up to his prior commitment in regard to state handling of legal marijuana. The Colorado U.S. attorney's office said it  won't change its approach to prosecuting marijuana crimes.

Officials however wouldn't say whether federal prosecutors would target marijuana shops and legal growers, nor would they speculate on whether prosecutions related to marijuana would increase. 

RELATED:

Sen. Gardner opposes Attorney General Sessions change in marijuana policy

Pueblo reacts to Sessions decision on marijuana enforcement 

Pot industry frets, then shrugs off Sessions' new policy

(The Associated Press contributed to the writing of this article.)

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Suthers sides with Sessions on Federal marijuana enforcement

    Suthers sides with Sessions on Federal marijuana enforcement

    Thursday, January 11 2018 12:49 AM EST2018-01-11 05:49:32 GMT

    Colorado's former long-time Attorney General, current Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, says Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and other Colorado leaders are out of line in their harsh critique of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to rescind Obama-era relaxations on Federal marijuana enforcement.  Gardner essentially called Sessions a liar over the policy reversal. "I think Sessions properly placed the burden on Congress to change the law if they don't like it," ...

    Colorado's former long-time Attorney General, current Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, says Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and other Colorado leaders are out of line in their harsh critique of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to rescind Obama-era relaxations on Federal marijuana enforcement.  Gardner essentially called Sessions a liar over the policy reversal. "I think Sessions properly placed the burden on Congress to change the law if they don't like it," ...

  • Sales taxes coming due for online shoppers in Colorado

    Sales taxes coming due for online shoppers in Colorado

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 5:03 PM EST2018-01-10 22:03:53 GMT

    For online shoppers in Colorado, the taxman cometh!  Websites should begin mailing shoppers annual statements at the end of January which detail all their purchases made over the last 6 months where sales should have been collected but were not.  

    For online shoppers in Colorado, the taxman cometh!  Websites should begin mailing shoppers annual statements at the end of January which detail all their purchases made over the last 6 months where sales should have been collected but were not.  

  • Taco Bueno closing its doors in Colorado springs

    Taco Bueno closing its doors in Colorado springs

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:06 PM EST2018-01-10 18:06:08 GMT
    Courtesy: Taco Bueno (Facebook)Courtesy: Taco Bueno (Facebook)

    Taco Bueno, a Mexican fast food favorite is closing down their five locations in Colorado Springs on Monday. The five stores in the Springs were the only locations across the state of Colorado.  

    Taco Bueno, a Mexican fast food favorite is closing down their five locations in Colorado Springs on Monday. The five stores in the Springs were the only locations across the state of Colorado.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?