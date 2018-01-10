Taco Bueno closing its doors in Colorado springs

Taco Bueno, a Mexican fast food favorite is closing down their five locations in Colorado Springs on Monday. They're the only locations across the state of Colorado.

Jesus Gianni, the manager at the Austin Bluffs store, says the company's announcement came as a major surprise to him and his staff. Gianni, tells News 5 that they hope to remain open until Monday, but they will not be receiving any new shipments of products and they may not make it through the weekend at his store.

He says he's trying to help his employees find other jobs while they finish up on what needs to be done until January 15th. Gianni also said that the company plans on giving employees who work through Monday a severance package, but they understand if someone wants to quit now.

The company is currently headquartered in Irving, Texas; its first location opened in Abilene, Texas in 1967. The food chain has not made any announcements about closing any of its locations in Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.