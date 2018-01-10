Non-credible threat causes heightened security at District 20's Liberty High School

The campus of District 20's Liberty High School saw an increased security presence Wednesday morning due to a threat reported via Safe2Tell Colorado.

Police said the investigation revealed the potential threat was not credible.

CSPD and School District #20 completed the Liberty High School Investigation. Our investigation revealed the potential threat was not credible. As always, we appreciate the support of LHS students, staff, and parents. — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) January 11, 2018

According to a district spokesperson, late last night between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. tips came in about a possible threat to towards the campus. A few hours after classes started, the principal announced to the campus that the threat was deemed "not credible".

Per protocol, District 20 security and the Colorado Springs Police Department were contacted and additional security is on hand to make sure everyone entered the campus safely and only authorized people are allowed inside the school.

Students are not taking part in activities outside of buildings for the day. Classes that are normally held in portable buildings were moved inside to the more secure, permanent structures.

Parents reached out to News 5 questioning why the school district did not inform them of the threat prior to the beginning of the school day.

"Why weren't parents notified? This is the first I'm hearing about it. We get emails and calls all the time from the school, but nothing about this," said Facebook user Veronica Landry.

Matt Ruggles echoed that sentiment. "It's 9:00 and still not a word from the school or district! I wouldn't let students be the ones to assess whether or not the situation is safe."

News 5 first learned about the situation through staff members whose children attend Liberty High School.

In a post on the News 5 Facebook page, a parent reported receiving an email from the school around 9:25 a.m.

At 10:26 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police tweeted information regarding the incident.