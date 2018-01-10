Connect for Health Colorado deadline Friday

If you're in need of health insurance coverage and you've been thinking of checking out what's available through Connect for Health Colorado, you're just about out of time to decide what direction you want to go in. Friday is the deadline for Colorado’s health insurance exchange.

After Friday, you'll have to wait until next fall to buy a plan through the exchange. There are exceptions to the rule if you experience a life changing event, such as losing your job, getting married, or divorced. As of Monday, Connect for Health Colorado is on track to beat last year's enrollment number of 176,000 plan selections.

More information on Connect for Health Colorado can be found here: http://bit.ly/2mm0brw