Weather Alert Day: Pikes Peak Region Rain, Snow In The High Elevations

The forecast is busy today with both rain and snow possible across southern Colorado, but most of what the lower elevations will see looks like rain.

Mild Temps & Rain Chances:

Temperatures tied the record high yesterday in Colorado Springs and all that warmth has stuck around, challenging the chances for snow later on tonight. Highs in the Springs under the heavier cloud cover will warm into the mid 50s but Pueblo will see temps around 63 this afternoon. Because of this warm air and the late arrival of the stronger cold front tonight, when we start seeing moisture come over the Front Range, most of it should stay as rain. Timing of the rain around the Springs will be roughly around 4pm, although a few models are giving us a brief shower or sprinkle around 1pm. In Pueblo we should also see rain move through the city with that timing looking to be closer to 5 or 6pm tonight.

Weak Snow Chances:

While the mountains at the Continental Divide are going to get some very healthy snow today, along the lower elevations we're actually looking pretty slim for any accumulation. Even the Sangre De Cristo range now looks to really only see a few inches at elevations over 11000 feet with better snow accumulation west into the San Juans. The Palmer Divide might be able to catch some light snow tonight as that cold front slams into the back of our rain, but accumulations look light, likely under 0.5" as a very wet and heavy snow that would melt quickly on the roads. There could be a few icy spots in the morning with the cold air coming in but the winds tonight.

Early Weekend Look:

Friday through Sunday actually look fairly nice even through temperatures will be moving around for those few days. Highs will warm into the mid 50s on Friday, back to the 40s on Saturday and back again to the lower 50s for Sunday with no rain or snow through the forecast.