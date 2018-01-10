KOAA Athlete of the Week: Charisse Fairley, Widefield basketball

Our News 5 Athlete of the Week is Charisse Fairley of Widefield.

The senior for the Gladiators is averaging over 13 points a game for head coach Jim Mason and has helped them to a 7-3 record.

Fairley is part of a 3-headed monster on offense for the Gladiators with junior Aaliyah Ricketts and Shynesti Johnson.

She believes if the defense shows up every night for the Gladiators - they could find themselves in the 4A state finals.

"We are really good - we have a lot of potential," Fairley said. "I'm still waiting to see how that all looks on the court because we really haven't had a game where the offense is clicking with defense but when that does happen we are a pretty good team."