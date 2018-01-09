CSPD receives protective gear from non-profit organization

To mark law enforcement appreciation day, non-profit organization Shield 616 donated new protective vests to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The group donated its fifth round of new gear to police during a ceremony at the Broadmoor Tuesday evening. Thirty-three officers received their new gear, which can stop bullets from high caliber rifles.

"This is such great peace of mind for myself as a police chief. For the family of our police officers that know they have as much protection as they can get." said CSPD Police Chief Pete Carey.

This donation means all 685 officers now have tactical vests.

"This is a really good night and a really good job by Shield 616 and our police foundation. So, it's a really, really good day of celebration for me," Carey said.

Shield 616 also announced it has the funding to provide gear to the department's 52 new officers, who will join the force later this week.

