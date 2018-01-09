Quantcast

Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tom Kackley
Connect

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.
  
U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent President Donald Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while their lawsuits play out in court.
  
DACA has protected about 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas. It includes hundreds of thousands of college-age students.
  
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in September that the program would be phased out. The move sparked a flurry of lawsuits nationwide.
  
Alsup ruled on five separate lawsuits filed in Northern California, including one by the state and another by the governing board of the University of California school system.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff releases new details in deadly officer ambush

    Sheriff releases new details in deadly officer ambush

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-01-10 05:31:50 GMT

    Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock sat down for one-on-one interviews with media outlets across the state Tuesday, revealing new information in the New Year's Eve shooting ambush on deputies inside a Highlands Ranch apartment.

    Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock sat down for one-on-one interviews with media outlets across the state Tuesday, revealing new information in the New Year's Eve shooting ambush on deputies inside a Highlands Ranch apartment.

  • Man carjacked at gunpoint while taking down Christmas decorations

    Man carjacked at gunpoint while taking down Christmas decorations

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 9:32 PM EST2018-01-10 02:32:33 GMT

    A girl is home safe after Colorado Springs Police say she was kidnapped by two juveniles, near Sand Creek High School. A short time later, a man was carjacked in a nearby neighborhood by two similar suspects.  One of the kidnapping suspects is in custody right now. Police are looking for another--in a 2014 Red Ford Explorer. 

    A girl is home safe after Colorado Springs Police say she was kidnapped by two juveniles, near Sand Creek High School. A short time later, a man was carjacked in a nearby neighborhood by two similar suspects.  One of the kidnapping suspects is in custody right now. Police are looking for another--in a 2014 Red Ford Explorer. 

  • Lawmakers respond after police say they can't remove squatters who push homeowners out of their houses

    Lawmakers respond after police say they can't remove squatters who push homeowners out of their houses

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 9:16 PM EST2018-01-10 02:16:31 GMT

    Homeowners call them "criminals", but law enforcement refer to them as squatters.  They break into your home, move their stuff in and refuse to leave! For months, News 5 Investigates has examined why law enforcement agencies across Colorado are powerless to remove squatters without an eviction.

    Homeowners call them "criminals", but law enforcement refer to them as squatters.  They break into your home, move their stuff in and refuse to leave! For months, News 5 Investigates has examined why law enforcement agencies across Colorado are powerless to remove squatters without an eviction.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?