Plans for large item drop-off and recycling center could soon be approved

Free recycling could soon be coming to Pueblo as well an option to get rid of larger items which would cost money.

The proposed site for a new recycling center is on Stockyard Road.

Director of Public Works Earl Wilkinson says the site could open by early February.

The city already has a $300,000 grant to buy containers and fix things on the property, but the site plan still needs to be approved.

City workers say the plan is moving forward because Pueblo is plagued with illegal dumping.

If approved, the plan would allow people to drop off large items such as mattresses, furniture, washers, and dryers.

However, you will need to get a voucher and that will cost you $10 an item. Two items will be allowed per address and you have to be a Pueblo resident. Vouchers can only be purchased at the Public Works Office at 211 D Street or online and sales will start on February 1.

Recycling items such as glass, plastic, cardboard, and newspapers will be free and open to all of Pueblo County.



Wilkinson said, "We realize this won't completely correct the problem by any means, but I think it really provides just another avenue for people that really want to do the right thing."

He says some people in Pueblo aren’t recycling because they can’t afford it. He’s hopeful that with the center that will change.

Wilkinson says the plan will be presented on Wednesday to the planning and zoning board, and a vote will be taken.

If passed, the center would have a short-term opening on February 8 and a grand opening on April 22 for Earth Day.