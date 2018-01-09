The Olympians Next Door: The Mintenkos

Living in Olympic City USA means you're neighbors with past, present and future Olympians.

Lindsay and Mike Mintenko moved to the Springs nearly 12 years ago.

Mike Mintenko represented Canada's swim team in 2000 and 2004. Lindsay Mintenko, formerly Benko, (yes, the last names rhyme!) was Captain of Team USA those same years.

"Sydney and Athens (were) both spectacular to be a part of," Lindsay Mintenko said.

The two met at another international competition and were engaged by the Athens games.

After retiring from the sport, Lindsay Mintenko moved to the Springs because she took a job at USA Swimming. She is currently the National Team Director.

Mike Mintenko also has a career in the swim business. He's the Director of Sales at Myrtha Pools.

They have two kids, 10-year-old Madison, and 7-year-old Jake, both are also swimmers. Jake also loves hockey.

The kids say they don't feel any pressure to be Olympic-caliber athletes like mom and dad, but they both have Olympic dreams of their own.

"It's a history we don't show off a ton, but at the same time it's there in our history. If they choose that path we support them, if they don't, we support them," Mike Mintenko said.

The Pikes Peak Athletics swim coaches said living among Olympians really helps inspire future generations.

"I think it's cool. They kind of can connect the hard work, the effort and going to practice, and see that is what can happen," coach Joselyn Auxer said.

When the winter games start in February you can bet the Mintenkos will be watching KOAA News5 just like the rest of us.

"We love watching the Olympics, we love watching the stories and understanding what it takes to get there," Lindsay Mintenko said.