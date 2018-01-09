Man carjacked at gunpoint while taking down Christmas decorations

A girl is home safe after Colorado Springs Police say she was kidnapped by two juveniles, near Sand Creek High School.

A short time later, a man was carjacked in a nearby neighborhood by two similar suspects.

One of the kidnapping suspects is in custody right now.

Police are looking for another--in a 2014 Red Ford Explorer.

They have not officially confirmed the alleged kidnapping and the carjacking are connected.

The man who was targeted in the carjacking was too upset to talk on camera, but did speak to News5 off camera.

He says it happened while he was taking down Christmas decorations, around 11:30 Tuesday morning.

He tells News5 a car drove by at a very slow pace, so he was keeping an eye on it.

Then he says the car suddenly turned around and parked near his home.

At that point, he was trying to get everything in the garage and go inside.

But before he could do that, there were two guns pointed at his head--and the suspects were demanding the keys to his car.

"I'm just getting ready to take my decorations down. I was down in Denver and just got back. So, it could have been me out here," said the man's neighbor, William Jackson, who lives just a few doors down.

The victim wasn't hurt, but appeared very shaken while speaking to News5.

Other neighbors describe the area as a safe, quiet place--and couldn't believe something that violent could happen so close to where they live.

"We do yard work all the time and we go inside and eat lunch and leave the garage open and we never have any problems," said Franky Perez.

"It could happen anywhere--even in beautiful neighborhood like this. So just keep your eye out," he added.

The stolen car has since been recovered.

the owner tells News5--unbeknownst to the suspects--it was almost on empty when they stole it, which may have something to do with it being abandoned several blocks from the initial carjacking site.

There was no disruption at the high school either--classes continued as normal.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you details as they're made available.