Fire near Colorado Springs business enters city council discussion on homeless warming fires

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock sat down for one-on-one interviews with media outlets across the state Tuesday, revealing new information in the New Year's Eve shooting ambush on deputies inside a Highlands Ranch apartment.
A girl is home safe after Colorado Springs Police say she was kidnapped by two juveniles, near Sand Creek High School. A short time later, a man was carjacked in a nearby neighborhood by two similar suspects. One of the kidnapping suspects is in custody right now. Police are looking for another--in a 2014 Red Ford Explorer.
Homeowners call them "criminals", but law enforcement refer to them as squatters. They break into your home, move their stuff in and refuse to leave! For months, News 5 Investigates has examined why law enforcement agencies across Colorado are powerless to remove squatters without an eviction.
Living in Olympic City USA means you're neighbors with past, present and future Olympians.
