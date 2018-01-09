Quantcast

USDA food distribution program needs eligible seniors in Pueblo County

82-year-old Rose, who prefers to go by her first name only, is committed to her volunteer gig at the USDA Food Distribution Center in Pueblo.

"As long as I'm able and then once I'm not able to do it I'll have to give it up," she said.

She, like many other seniors in the county, has used the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, or CSFP, to put healthy food on the table.

The program started over two decades ago, and provides seniors free food items they may not be able to access otherwise.

The food bags that are part of the USDA program include 17 items - among them are rice, dried milk, tomato juice - all of designed to give senior citizens the nutritional value that they need."

This year, Pueblo County's caseload was bumped up from a 1,710 to 1,730.

"We have a lot of elderly in our city who do not know about the CSFP program," said program director Tanya Gurule,
"The state issued me more caseload to help reach more seniors in our area."

If those added seniors don't show up, the cases will be redistributed to another part of the state. But Gurule is spreading awareness to prevent that.

"I'm trying to get the word out that we have food - and nutritious food,  available for seniors, they just have to come down and apply," Gurule said.

To find out the income requirements, you can visit the USDA website here.
 

