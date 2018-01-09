5 Around Town: January 13th and 14th

This week on 5 Around Town we’ve got some events as we head towards Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Blushing Bride Wedding Market
The holidays are a popular time to get engaged and if you’re about to start planning a wedding, the Blushing Bride Wedding Market has plenty of ideas for your big day. The market will have everything from attire to catering ideas at the Olde Towne Carriage House in Pueblo. It will be open from 11 am to 4p pm this Saturday and Sunday. Registration is free. You can register and find more information here.
The Coloradoan Rodeo
The Rodeo is taking over the Southwest Motors Event Center in Pueblo this weekend. There will be racing, riding, wrestling, and roping with bulls, broncos, and steers Friday and Saturday nights beginning at 7pm. Tickets range from $15 to $35. Find more information and buy tickets here.
Making a Difference Dinner
Hotel Elegante will host the Making a Difference Dinner this Saturday from 6 to 9:30 pm. The formal event will feature a three course dinner, a keynote speech by Dr. Temple Grandin, a bachelor/bachelorette auction, and entertainment from the Colorado Springs’ chamber Orchestra String Quartet and saxophonist Tony Exum Jr. Tickets will be $65 and all proceeds benefit Autism & Asperger Connections. Buy tickets and find more information here.
Mega Glow Party 2018
If you’re looking for a way to get a workout in this weekend, check out the Mega Glow Party at the City Auditorium on Saturday night. The party gets going at 7pm with fun glow in the dark zumba workouts with multiple instructors. $10 gets you in and be sure to bring your bright colors and any lights. Find more information here.
Colorado's former long-time Attorney General, current Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, says Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and other Colorado leaders are out of line in their harsh critique of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to rescind Obama-era relaxations on Federal marijuana enforcement. Gardner essentially called Sessions a liar over the policy reversal. "I think Sessions properly placed the burden on Congress to change the law if they don't like it," ...
For online shoppers in Colorado, the taxman cometh! Websites should begin mailing shoppers annual statements at the end of January which detail all their purchases made over the last 6 months where sales should have been collected but were not.
Taco Bueno, a Mexican fast food favorite is closing down their five locations in Colorado Springs on Monday. The five stores in the Springs were the only locations across the state of Colorado.
Fodor's Travel Guide says Missouri is a place to skip in 2018 for tourists.
