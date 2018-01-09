5 Around Town: January 13th and 14th

This week on 5 Around Town we’ve got some events as we head towards Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Blushing Bride Wedding Market

The holidays are a popular time to get engaged and if you’re about to start planning a wedding, the Blushing Bride Wedding Market has plenty of ideas for your big day. The market will have everything from attire to catering ideas at the Olde Towne Carriage House in Pueblo. It will be open from 11 am to 4p pm this Saturday and Sunday. Registration is free. You can register and find more information here.

The Coloradoan Rodeo

The Rodeo is taking over the Southwest Motors Event Center in Pueblo this weekend. There will be racing, riding, wrestling, and roping with bulls, broncos, and steers Friday and Saturday nights beginning at 7pm. Tickets range from $15 to $35. Find more information and buy tickets here.

Making a Difference Dinner

Hotel Elegante will host the Making a Difference Dinner this Saturday from 6 to 9:30 pm. The formal event will feature a three course dinner, a keynote speech by Dr. Temple Grandin, a bachelor/bachelorette auction, and entertainment from the Colorado Springs’ chamber Orchestra String Quartet and saxophonist Tony Exum Jr. Tickets will be $65 and all proceeds benefit Autism & Asperger Connections. Buy tickets and find more information here.

Mega Glow Party 2018

If you’re looking for a way to get a workout in this weekend, check out the Mega Glow Party at the City Auditorium on Saturday night. The party gets going at 7pm with fun glow in the dark zumba workouts with multiple instructors. $10 gets you in and be sure to bring your bright colors and any lights. Find more information here.

