Colorado gunman monitored deputies before shooting

A sheriff says the gunman who killed a suburban Denver deputy and wounded four others used video surveillance equipment in and outside his apartment to monitor authorities responding to a complaint before opening fire.
Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock tells The Associated Press that Matthew Riehl fired a shotgun, an M16 rifle, a GLOCK pistol and an M4 rifle. Spurlock says Riehl legally owned 15 weapons purchased between 2011 and 2016, and 11 of the guns were functional at the time of the New Year's Eve shootings.
Police and Veterans Affairs records indicate Riehl had mental health issues but would not have been barred from owning guns.
Spurlock says deputies thought Riehl was a danger to himself and were preparing to take him into custody on a mental health hold "when he ambushed them."
Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock sat down for one-on-one interviews with media outlets across the state Tuesday, revealing new information in the New Year's Eve shooting ambush on deputies inside a Highlands Ranch apartment.
