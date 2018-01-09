Quantcast

Tuesday Evening Weather: Near Record Highs To Rain/Snow Chances Tomorrow

It's been a very warm day with highs in the 60's and low 70's. Increasing clouds late tonight with lows in the 30's. An upper level low heads our way for Wednesday. Snow will be ongoing for the mountains in the morning. The chance for mainly rain will move towards the lower elevations during the second half of the day. Highs will be mainly in the 50's with gusty winds at times. Precipitation coverage lessens overnight but what we do see will turn to mainly snow as temperatures drop. Shouldn't see much, if anything, in the way of snow accumulations for the lower elevations. 

Skies will improve on Thursday with highs mainly in the 40's. Winds will be gusty at times on Friday as highs return to the 50's. Small chance to see a few stray showers late Friday into early Saturday, mainly for the plains. Saturday will be a colder day with highs in the 30's and 40's, but winds will be improving. We'll stay dry for the start of the new week with highs rebounding into the 50's by Monday. 

