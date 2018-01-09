Quantcast

Shiffrin wins WCup slalom, extends winning streak to 5 races - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Shiffrin wins WCup slalom, extends winning streak to 5 races

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
FLACHAU, Austria (AP) - -

Olympic slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin won a women's World Cup night race on Tuesday to stretch her winning streak in 2018 to five races.
  
It was the American's 41st career win, matching the record for most World Cup wins by a 22-year-old skier, set by Austrian great Annemarie Moser-Proell in the 1970s.
  
It also was the 200th women's World Cup win for the U.S. ski team.
  
Shiffrin trailed first-run leader Bernadette Schild of Austria by 0.37 seconds but posted the fastest second-run time to beat the Austrian by 0.94. Frida Hansdotter of Sweden was 1.43 behind in third.
  
Shiffrin became the first female skier to start a calendar year with five straight wins.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff releases new details in deadly officer ambush

    Sheriff releases new details in deadly officer ambush

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-01-10 05:31:50 GMT

    Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock sat down for one-on-one interviews with media outlets across the state Tuesday, revealing new information in the New Year's Eve shooting ambush on deputies inside a Highlands Ranch apartment.

    Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock sat down for one-on-one interviews with media outlets across the state Tuesday, revealing new information in the New Year's Eve shooting ambush on deputies inside a Highlands Ranch apartment.

  • Man carjacked at gunpoint while taking down Christmas decorations

    Man carjacked at gunpoint while taking down Christmas decorations

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 9:32 PM EST2018-01-10 02:32:33 GMT

    A girl is home safe after Colorado Springs Police say she was kidnapped by two juveniles, near Sand Creek High School. A short time later, a man was carjacked in a nearby neighborhood by two similar suspects.  One of the kidnapping suspects is in custody right now. Police are looking for another--in a 2014 Red Ford Explorer. 

    A girl is home safe after Colorado Springs Police say she was kidnapped by two juveniles, near Sand Creek High School. A short time later, a man was carjacked in a nearby neighborhood by two similar suspects.  One of the kidnapping suspects is in custody right now. Police are looking for another--in a 2014 Red Ford Explorer. 

  • Lawmakers respond after police say they can't remove squatters who push homeowners out of their houses

    Lawmakers respond after police say they can't remove squatters who push homeowners out of their houses

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 9:16 PM EST2018-01-10 02:16:31 GMT

    Homeowners call them "criminals", but law enforcement refer to them as squatters.  They break into your home, move their stuff in and refuse to leave! For months, News 5 Investigates has examined why law enforcement agencies across Colorado are powerless to remove squatters without an eviction.

    Homeowners call them "criminals", but law enforcement refer to them as squatters.  They break into your home, move their stuff in and refuse to leave! For months, News 5 Investigates has examined why law enforcement agencies across Colorado are powerless to remove squatters without an eviction.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?