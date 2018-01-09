Quantcast

Gruden welcomed back to Raiders 16 years after departure

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
OAKLAND, Calif (AP) -

Jon Gruden was welcomed back for a second stint as Oakland Raiders coach with an elaborate introductory news conference.
  
Gruden was greeted by owner Mark Davis on Tuesday with a video of the highlights from his first tenure in Oakland nearly 20 years after he was first introduced as coach as an unproven 34-year-old by late owner Al Davis.
  
Gruden coached the Raiders from 1998-2001 before being traded to Tampa Bay 16 years ago.
  
About 50 former Raiders were on hand for the event, including several of Gruden's former players like Charles Woodson, Jerry Rice, Tim Brown and Rich Gannon.
  
Mark Davis said he had been trying to bring Gruden back for six years ever since taking over the franchise following his father's death and the opportunity was finally right this year.

    Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock sat down for one-on-one interviews with media outlets across the state Tuesday, revealing new information in the New Year's Eve shooting ambush on deputies inside a Highlands Ranch apartment.

    A girl is home safe after Colorado Springs Police say she was kidnapped by two juveniles, near Sand Creek High School. A short time later, a man was carjacked in a nearby neighborhood by two similar suspects.  One of the kidnapping suspects is in custody right now. Police are looking for another--in a 2014 Red Ford Explorer. 

    Homeowners call them "criminals", but law enforcement refer to them as squatters.  They break into your home, move their stuff in and refuse to leave! For months, News 5 Investigates has examined why law enforcement agencies across Colorado are powerless to remove squatters without an eviction.

