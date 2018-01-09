Gruden welcomed back to Raiders 16 years after departure

Jon Gruden was welcomed back for a second stint as Oakland Raiders coach with an elaborate introductory news conference.



Gruden was greeted by owner Mark Davis on Tuesday with a video of the highlights from his first tenure in Oakland nearly 20 years after he was first introduced as coach as an unproven 34-year-old by late owner Al Davis.



Gruden coached the Raiders from 1998-2001 before being traded to Tampa Bay 16 years ago.



About 50 former Raiders were on hand for the event, including several of Gruden's former players like Charles Woodson, Jerry Rice, Tim Brown and Rich Gannon.



Mark Davis said he had been trying to bring Gruden back for six years ever since taking over the franchise following his father's death and the opportunity was finally right this year.