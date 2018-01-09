Police looking for person of interest in connection to Astrozon shooting

Colorado Springs Police are looking for a person of interest in connection to a fatal shooting off of Astrozon Blvd. Sunday night.

Officers responded to reports of a man down in the 3800 block of Astrozon a little before 8 p.m. The victim from that shooting was identified as 35-year-old Shawnee Tapia of Colorado Springs.

Tapia was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police released surveillance video Tuesday showing a person of interest in connection to the shooting at a convenience store.

Officers encourage anyone who may know this man call CSPD at (719)-444-7000 to identify him.