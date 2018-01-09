Quantcast

Police identify victim killed in West Motor Way shooting

Tom Kackley
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police released the identity of the man killed in a fatal shooting Sunday night off of W. Motor Way.

The El Paso County Coroner's office identified the victim of the shooting as 30-year-old Colorado Springs man Benjamin Lee Sharkey.

Police said this is the first homicide in 2018 in Colorado Springs.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection to his death. Officers said this is still considered an active investigation.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

    Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock sat down for one-on-one interviews with media outlets across the state Tuesday, revealing new information in the New Year's Eve shooting ambush on deputies inside a Highlands Ranch apartment.

    A girl is home safe after Colorado Springs Police say she was kidnapped by two juveniles, near Sand Creek High School. A short time later, a man was carjacked in a nearby neighborhood by two similar suspects.  One of the kidnapping suspects is in custody right now. Police are looking for another--in a 2014 Red Ford Explorer. 

    Homeowners call them "criminals", but law enforcement refer to them as squatters.  They break into your home, move their stuff in and refuse to leave! For months, News 5 Investigates has examined why law enforcement agencies across Colorado are powerless to remove squatters without an eviction.

