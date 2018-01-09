Police identify victim killed in West Motor Way shooting

Colorado Springs Police released the identity of the man killed in a fatal shooting Sunday night off of W. Motor Way.

The El Paso County Coroner's office identified the victim of the shooting as 30-year-old Colorado Springs man Benjamin Lee Sharkey.

Police said this is the first homicide in 2018 in Colorado Springs.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection to his death. Officers said this is still considered an active investigation.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.