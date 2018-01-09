SUV runs red light causing crash in Pueblo

A two car crash on 6th and Greenwood in Pueblo caused serious damage to a van after an SUV ran a red light.

According to police, the SUV ran a red light heading northbound on Greenwood. A van was traveling west on 6th Street and hit the SUV.

This caused the van to then flip over, causing serious damage to the van.

There are no street closures in the area, the scene is blocked off temporarily, but hasn't caused any major delays.

There are no reported injuries.