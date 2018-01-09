Pueblo Memorial Airport recommends early arrival for passengers

The Pueblo Memorial Airport recommends all passengers arrive early for departing flights.

The Airport says passengers needing to check-in or check a bag should arrive 60 to 90 minutes prior to departure.

If passengers are able to check in online and don't have a bag, the airport recommends arriving 60 minutes prior to departure.

This will make certain passengers make their flights. “It is always better to give yourself a little extra time when traveling,” says Ian Turner, Director of Aviation, “While we are located a conveniently short drive for Pueblo residents and offer an uncrowded airport experience, security and check-in processes do take some time.”

United Express offers two flights a day on weekdays and one flight a day on weekends. Service from Pueblo goes to Denver International Airport and is a short connection to 370 destinations around the world.