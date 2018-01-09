Pueblo Memorial Airport recommends early arrival for passengers

The Pueblo Memorial Airport recommends all passengers arrive early for departing flights.
The Airport says passengers needing to check-in or check a bag should arrive 60 to 90 minutes prior to departure.
If passengers are able to check in online and don't have a bag, the airport recommends arriving 60 minutes prior to departure.
This will make certain passengers make their flights. “It is always better to give yourself a little extra time when traveling,” says Ian Turner, Director of Aviation, “While we are located a conveniently short drive for Pueblo residents and offer an uncrowded airport experience, security and check-in processes do take some time.”
United Express offers two flights a day on weekdays and one flight a day on weekends. Service from Pueblo goes to Denver International Airport and is a short connection to 370 destinations around the world.
Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock sat down for one-on-one interviews with media outlets across the state Tuesday, revealing new information in the New Year's Eve shooting ambush on deputies inside a Highlands Ranch apartment.
A girl is home safe after Colorado Springs Police say she was kidnapped by two juveniles, near Sand Creek High School. A short time later, a man was carjacked in a nearby neighborhood by two similar suspects. One of the kidnapping suspects is in custody right now. Police are looking for another--in a 2014 Red Ford Explorer.
Homeowners call them "criminals", but law enforcement refer to them as squatters. They break into your home, move their stuff in and refuse to leave! For months, News 5 Investigates has examined why law enforcement agencies across Colorado are powerless to remove squatters without an eviction.
Living in Olympic City USA means you're neighbors with past, present and future Olympians.
