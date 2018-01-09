Basketball teaches kindness

Nebraska high school senior Kyle Kwarcinski knew at a young age he was not going to be the tallest kid on the basketball court.
Kyle was born with Down's Syndrome, but on a January afternoon in Auburn, Nebraska, he was playing the role of Manager and Chief Motivator for the Ashland-Greenwood varsity team.
"He's always wanted to play with the older kids," said Lisa Kwarcinski, Kyle's mother.
Before Christmas break, Kyle suited up a few times with the junior varsity team and even played in a couple of games, but one game in particular stands out.
Kyle launched a three pointer with 12-seconds left in the game, but he missed. Then, Elmwood-Murdock Junior, Tommy Eggert, on the other team, rebounded and passed it to Kyle. He shot and made it at the buzzer.
Kyle said he knew the shot was good as soon as it left his hand.
"This game is more than just basketball. It's about life lessons. We always teach the kids to do the right thing. Tommy did the right thing and that kid will remember that for the rest of his life and I'm glad to be a part of it," said Brad Zierott, Asst. Coach at Elmwood-Murdock.
Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock sat down for one-on-one interviews with media outlets across the state Tuesday, revealing new information in the New Year's Eve shooting ambush on deputies inside a Highlands Ranch apartment.
A girl is home safe after Colorado Springs Police say she was kidnapped by two juveniles, near Sand Creek High School. A short time later, a man was carjacked in a nearby neighborhood by two similar suspects. One of the kidnapping suspects is in custody right now. Police are looking for another--in a 2014 Red Ford Explorer.
Homeowners call them "criminals", but law enforcement refer to them as squatters. They break into your home, move their stuff in and refuse to leave! For months, News 5 Investigates has examined why law enforcement agencies across Colorado are powerless to remove squatters without an eviction.
Living in Olympic City USA means you're neighbors with past, present and future Olympians.
