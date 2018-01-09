Basketball teaches kindness

Nebraska high school senior Kyle Kwarcinski knew at a young age he was not going to be the tallest kid on the basketball court.



Kyle was born with Down's Syndrome, but on a January afternoon in Auburn, Nebraska, he was playing the role of Manager and Chief Motivator for the Ashland-Greenwood varsity team.



"He's always wanted to play with the older kids," said Lisa Kwarcinski, Kyle's mother.



Before Christmas break, Kyle suited up a few times with the junior varsity team and even played in a couple of games, but one game in particular stands out.



Kyle launched a three pointer with 12-seconds left in the game, but he missed. Then, Elmwood-Murdock Junior, Tommy Eggert, on the other team, rebounded and passed it to Kyle. He shot and made it at the buzzer.



Kyle said he knew the shot was good as soon as it left his hand.



"This game is more than just basketball. It's about life lessons. We always teach the kids to do the right thing. Tommy did the right thing and that kid will remember that for the rest of his life and I'm glad to be a part of it," said Brad Zierott, Asst. Coach at Elmwood-Murdock.



