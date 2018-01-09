Pueblo West Walmart evacuated due to reports of gas smell

The Walmart in Pueblo West was evacuated around noon Tuesday due to reports of a gas smell behind the store.

According to the Pueblo West Fire Public Information Officer, the call came in around noon. Store managers reacted quickly and evacuated the store for the safety of employees and customers just before the fire department arrived.

The gas company was contacted, and revealed that they were adding a new gas line and a compound was being added that gives off the gas smell, according to Pueblo West Fire. Due to the way the wind was blowing that is what caused the concern for the smell.

Fire crews double checked the area and inside the store for any hazards before letting people back in. The situation lasted about 15 minutes and no injuries were reported.