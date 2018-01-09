Buckhorn Fire in Fremont County 90 percent contained

UPDATE: Fremont County Sheriff's deputies said the Buckhorn Fire burning off of County Road 11 in Fremont County is now 90 percent contained as of 7:47 p.m. Tuesday.
The fire was reported earlier Tuesday afternoon to be 15-20 acres in size in the area around the 2500 block of Buckhorn Lane.
#BuckhornFire is 90% contained. Crews will be monitoring the fire.— Fremont Sheriff (@Fremont_Sheriff) January 10, 2018
Deputies said no structures were threatened and no evacuations were in place.
Fremont County Sheriff's Office deputies and the Tallahassee Volunteer Fire Protection are out on a brush fire just off of County Road 11.
Around 3:30 p.m. flames were reported to to be 15-20 acres in size in the 2500 block of Buckhorn Lane. Earlier reports said the fire was moving northeast, but crews say the fire isn't moving much right now.
#BuckhornFire is approximately 15+ acres, fire is moving N/E from the 2500 Blk of Buckhorn Ln. multiple crews on scene going to structures in the area. NO evacuations are in place at this time.— Fremont Sheriff (@Fremont_Sheriff) January 9, 2018
Follow #BuckhornFire for updates pic.twitter.com/NmCl4ZaAlA
The Sheriff's Office states there are no structures threatened at this time.
No evacuations are in place at this time.
(Below: Photos from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office of the #BuckhornFire response)
