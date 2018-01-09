Buckhorn Fire in Fremont County 100 percent contained

UPDATE: Fremont County Sheriff's deputies said the Buckhorn Fire burning off of County Road 11 in Fremont County is now 100 percent contained.
The fire was reported Tuesday afternoon near the 2500 block of Buckhorn Lane, which is east of the intersection of County Road 11 and Highway 9 northwest of Canon City.
#BuckhornFire is 100% contained!— Fremont Sheriff (@Fremont_Sheriff) January 10, 2018
Deputies said no structures were threatened and no one had to be evacuated.
Fremont County Sheriff's Office deputies and the Tallahassee Volunteer Fire Protection are out on a brush fire just off of County Road 11.
Around 3:30 p.m. flames were reported to to be 15-20 acres in size in the 2500 block of Buckhorn Lane. Earlier reports said the fire was moving northeast, but crews say the fire isn't moving much right now.
#BuckhornFire is approximately 15+ acres, fire is moving N/E from the 2500 Blk of Buckhorn Ln. multiple crews on scene going to structures in the area. NO evacuations are in place at this time.— Fremont Sheriff (@Fremont_Sheriff) January 9, 2018
Follow #BuckhornFire for updates pic.twitter.com/NmCl4ZaAlA
The Sheriff's Office states there are no structures threatened at this time.
No evacuations are in place at this time.
(Below: Photos from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office of the #BuckhornFire response)
