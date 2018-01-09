Sheriff deputies locate car and suspects involved in kidnapping, carjacking

El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigators announced Wednesday afternoon they've located the SUV and suspects being sought in connection to a possible kidnapping and carjacking on Tuesday.

EPSO in conjunction with @CSPDPIO have located the burgundy Ford Explorer and the suspects associated with yesterdays motor vehicle thefts. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/fTWIFpHdYB — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) January 10, 2018

Further details on the suspects and how the two cases may be connected is expected to be released Wednesday afternoon.

This all started with the report of a girl being taken near the campus of Sand Creek High School against her will. Officers were called to the area to search for a suspect and vehicle.

A short time later, there was a carjacking report a few miles east in the county. According to deputies, the suspects held the victim on Bullet Rd. at gunpoint and stole a white Mercedes with Colorado plate QAA-114. The Mercedes was found abandoned in Peyton.

Colorado Springs Police Lt. Howard Black said that the girl was found safe and returned to her family a couple of hours after both calls. There was also word of the arrest of one suspect. The Sheriff's Office and the police department were still searching for a white or Hispanic male in the 2014 Ford Explorer with Colorado License OWW-751.