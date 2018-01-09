Sheriff deputies locate car and suspects involved in kidnapping, carjacking

El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigators announced Wednesday afternoon they've located the SUV and suspects being sought in connection to a possible kidnapping and carjacking on Tuesday.
EPSO in conjunction with @CSPDPIO have located the burgundy Ford Explorer and the suspects associated with yesterdays motor vehicle thefts. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/fTWIFpHdYB— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) January 10, 2018
Further details on the suspects and how the two cases may be connected is expected to be released Wednesday afternoon.
This all started with the report of a girl being taken near the campus of Sand Creek High School against her will. Officers were called to the area to search for a suspect and vehicle.
A short time later, there was a carjacking report a few miles east in the county. According to deputies, the suspects held the victim on Bullet Rd. at gunpoint and stole a white Mercedes with Colorado plate QAA-114. The Mercedes was found abandoned in Peyton.
Colorado Springs Police Lt. Howard Black said that the girl was found safe and returned to her family a couple of hours after both calls. There was also word of the arrest of one suspect. The Sheriff's Office and the police department were still searching for a white or Hispanic male in the 2014 Ford Explorer with Colorado License OWW-751.
Colorado's former long-time Attorney General, current Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, says Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and other Colorado leaders are out of line in their harsh critique of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to rescind Obama-era relaxations on Federal marijuana enforcement. Gardner essentially called Sessions a liar over the policy reversal. "I think Sessions properly placed the burden on Congress to change the law if they don't like it," ...
Colorado's former long-time Attorney General, current Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, says Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and other Colorado leaders are out of line in their harsh critique of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to rescind Obama-era relaxations on Federal marijuana enforcement. Gardner essentially called Sessions a liar over the policy reversal. "I think Sessions properly placed the burden on Congress to change the law if they don't like it," ...
For online shoppers in Colorado, the taxman cometh! Websites should begin mailing shoppers annual statements at the end of January which detail all their purchases made over the last 6 months where sales should have been collected but were not.
For online shoppers in Colorado, the taxman cometh! Websites should begin mailing shoppers annual statements at the end of January which detail all their purchases made over the last 6 months where sales should have been collected but were not.
Taco Bueno, a Mexican fast food favorite is closing down their five locations in Colorado Springs on Monday. The five stores in the Springs were the only locations across the state of Colorado.
Taco Bueno, a Mexican fast food favorite is closing down their five locations in Colorado Springs on Monday. The five stores in the Springs were the only locations across the state of Colorado.
Fodor's Travel Guide says Missouri is a place to skip in 2018 for tourists.
Fodor's Travel Guide says Missouri is a place to skip in 2018 for tourists.