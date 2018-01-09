Quantcast

Sheriff deputies locate car and suspects involved in kidnapping, carjacking

Posted: Updated:
FALCON -

El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigators announced Wednesday afternoon they've located the SUV and suspects being sought in connection to a possible kidnapping and carjacking on Tuesday.

Further details on the suspects and how the two cases may be connected is expected to be released Wednesday afternoon.

This all started with the report of a girl being taken near the campus of Sand Creek High School against her will. Officers were called to the area to search for a suspect and vehicle. 

A short time later, there was a carjacking report a few miles east in the county. According to deputies, the suspects held the victim on Bullet Rd. at gunpoint and stole a white Mercedes with Colorado plate QAA-114. The Mercedes was found abandoned in Peyton.

Colorado Springs Police Lt. Howard Black said that the girl was found safe and returned to her family a couple of hours after both calls. There was also word of the arrest of one suspect. The Sheriff's Office and the police department were still searching for a white or Hispanic male in the 2014 Ford Explorer with Colorado License OWW-751.

  Suthers sides with Sessions on Federal marijuana enforcement

    Thursday, January 11 2018 12:49 AM EST2018-01-11 05:49:32 GMT

  Sales taxes coming due for online shoppers in Colorado

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 5:03 PM EST2018-01-10 22:03:53 GMT

    For online shoppers in Colorado, the taxman cometh!  Websites should begin mailing shoppers annual statements at the end of January which detail all their purchases made over the last 6 months where sales should have been collected but were not.  

  Taco Bueno closing its doors in Colorado springs

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:06 PM EST2018-01-10 18:06:08 GMT
    Taco Bueno, a Mexican fast food favorite is closing down their five locations in Colorado Springs on Monday. The five stores in the Springs were the only locations across the state of Colorado.  

