Search continues for kidnapping suspect after girl found safe

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Springs Police Department are working together on linked kidnapping and carjacking cases.

Colorado Springs Police Lt. Howard Black says that one possible suspect is in custody. Police say the second suspect vehicle is a 2014 Red Ford Explorer with Colorado License OWW-751.

Police have since recovered the girl, who is now with her family.

This all started with the report of a girl being taken near the campus of Sand Creek High School against her will. Officers were called to the area to search for a suspect and vehicle.

A short time later, there was a carjacking report a few miles east in the county. According to deputies, the suspects held the victim on Bullet Rd. at gunpoint and stole a white Mercedes with Colorado plate QAA-114. The Mercedes was found abandoned in Peyton.

Earlier, the two suspects were described as white or Hispanic men wearing masks. Sheriff deputies considered the suspects to be armed and dangerous, one potential suspect still at large.

Deputies warn the public to remain vigilant, especially in the north east, and to call 911 immediately if the suspects are seen.