Trial begins for husband accused of killing wife during standoff

The trial is underway for a husband accused of shooting and killing his wife during a November 2016 standoff at their home in Security-Widefield.

According to investigators, the standoff unfolded as part of a domestic violence call involving the couple and their children.

Officers arrested 42-year old Gregory Lorbiecki after hearing a gunshot inside the home. His wife, Karyn, was mortally wounded by a gunshot wound to the head. The couple's children were able to make it out of the home uninjured.

As the trial started Tuesday morning Lorbiecki was uncomfortably shifting in his seat throughout the proceedings.

According to the District Attorney, the couple's 16-year old daughter said they had "family time" that day, and all went to bed around midnight. When the daughter awoke she found her dad standing over her mother in the bathroom.

The daughter said that Lorbiecki made a disturbing comment about her mother meeting a demonic character from a horror film. The daughter then called 911. Deputies found the daughter near the home and attempted to establish lines of communication with her father.

Lorbiecki is accused of holding his wife at gunpoint for nearly four hours before two shots were heard from the home around 5:15 a.m.

The prosecutor in the case told the court deputies found Lorbiecki calm and collected once they entered the home. He was reportedly sitting against the wall with his hands out and no weapon.

Lorbiecki's defense attorney argued he was in a state of panic where he didn't know "what to do" for the four hours he held his wife at gunpoint. His attorneys argued Lorbiecki and his wife had both been drinking and it was a "sudden triggering event" that prompted him to shoot her.

Court officials say the trial should last about two weeks.