Fresh Powder For The Ski Resorts

A large system is barreling in towards Colorado from the west and while we'll get some light snow overnight in the high country, the bigger accumulations will occur through the day on Wednesday.

This system will bring very moist air in from California and that moisture is going to run right up the slopes and dump quite a bit of snow in certain areas of the mountains. Southwest Colorado is likely to grab the largest amount of this snow with some of the bigger mountain slopes likely getting nearly 2 feet of snow! This will bode well for Telluride and Wolf Creek Snow. Steamboat Springs will be right on the edge of receiving totals over 6 inches, but more likely they will probably stay closer to 3 or 4 inches as the better energy with this system is south of the resort. Monarch mountain will probably be able to wrangle at least 5 or 6 inches of snow out of this system but a little more could be possible if the low bringing our moisture stays a bit south as it crosses through Colorado. Breckenridge and Keystone look like they will miss out on this system a bit with only an inch or two max at Breck in the modeling and Keystone likely staying below 4 inches. Loveland might make out well from this system with current model forecasts hinting at nearly 7 inches for the resort and likely 3 to 5 for A Basin.

Travel through the mountains will be tough and not advised on Wednesday so be sure and drive safely if you have to be out on the roads at all. If you go skiing over the weekend and take advantage of this snow be sure and share your favorite pictures on our KOAA Facebook Page!