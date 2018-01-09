Quantcast

Four Sentenced In Hazing Death

Written By Nia Bender
(WBRE) Four fraternity members were sentenced to jail time Monday in the hazing death of 18-year-old Chun 'Michael' Deng.

Pennsylvania investigators say the death happened nearly four years ago behind a rented house in Tunkhannock Township. The Pi Delta Psi brothers were from Baruch College in New York City, but rented a home in the Poconos for a pledging ritual process.

Pi Delta Psi Inc. will spent 10 years on probation and banned from operating in Pennsylvania, plus pay more than $100,000 in fines. 

Prosecutors say Kenny Kwan was the last person to tackle Deng during a hazing practice nicknamed "the glass ceiling". He will spend 12 to 24 months behind bars.

Charles Li also tackled the victim, and was supposed to be his "big brother". He was sentenced to time already served.

Raymond Lam plowed into Deng, too. He was sentenced to 10 to 24 months in jail, and Sheldon Wong, who was pledge educator at the time and lead Deng outside for the deadly ritual, was also sentenced to 10 to 24 months.

Kwan, Lam, and Wong were lead out of court in handcuffs to begin serving their sentences at the Monroe County Correctional Facility. All four brothers will also spend 7 years on probation.

