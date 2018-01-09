North and South Korea agree to hold discussions

The two Korea's have agreed in a joint statement to hold talks on reducing military tensions and "actively cooperate" in next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea.



Senior officials from both the north and the south gathered at the border village of Panmunjom on Tuesday for their first formal talks in about two years.



South Korean media say they issued a statement after the meeting in which they agreed to hold military talks aimed at reducing animosity along their tense border.



The statement says North Korea also agreed to send a delegation to the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and work for the success of the games.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)