Quantcast

North and South Korea agree to hold discussions - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

North and South Korea agree to hold discussions

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect

The two Korea's have agreed in a joint statement to hold talks on reducing military tensions and "actively cooperate" in next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea.
  
Senior officials from both the north and the south gathered at the border village of Panmunjom on Tuesday for their first formal talks in about two years.
  
South Korean media say they issued a statement after the meeting in which they agreed to hold military talks aimed at reducing animosity along their tense border.
  
The statement says North Korea also agreed to send a delegation to the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and work for the success of the games.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff releases new details in deadly officer ambush

    Sheriff releases new details in deadly officer ambush

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-01-10 05:31:50 GMT

    Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock sat down for one-on-one interviews with media outlets across the state Tuesday, revealing new information in the New Year's Eve shooting ambush on deputies inside a Highlands Ranch apartment.

    Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock sat down for one-on-one interviews with media outlets across the state Tuesday, revealing new information in the New Year's Eve shooting ambush on deputies inside a Highlands Ranch apartment.

  • Man carjacked at gunpoint while taking down Christmas decorations

    Man carjacked at gunpoint while taking down Christmas decorations

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 9:32 PM EST2018-01-10 02:32:33 GMT

    A girl is home safe after Colorado Springs Police say she was kidnapped by two juveniles, near Sand Creek High School. A short time later, a man was carjacked in a nearby neighborhood by two similar suspects.  One of the kidnapping suspects is in custody right now. Police are looking for another--in a 2014 Red Ford Explorer. 

    A girl is home safe after Colorado Springs Police say she was kidnapped by two juveniles, near Sand Creek High School. A short time later, a man was carjacked in a nearby neighborhood by two similar suspects.  One of the kidnapping suspects is in custody right now. Police are looking for another--in a 2014 Red Ford Explorer. 

  • Lawmakers respond after police say they can't remove squatters who push homeowners out of their houses

    Lawmakers respond after police say they can't remove squatters who push homeowners out of their houses

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 9:16 PM EST2018-01-10 02:16:31 GMT

    Homeowners call them "criminals", but law enforcement refer to them as squatters.  They break into your home, move their stuff in and refuse to leave! For months, News 5 Investigates has examined why law enforcement agencies across Colorado are powerless to remove squatters without an eviction.

    Homeowners call them "criminals", but law enforcement refer to them as squatters.  They break into your home, move their stuff in and refuse to leave! For months, News 5 Investigates has examined why law enforcement agencies across Colorado are powerless to remove squatters without an eviction.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?