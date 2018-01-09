Drunk man arrested after threatening neighbors

A 28-year old man is in jail after he allegedly threatened his neighbors with a handgun on Monday night. Colorado Springs police say they received calls from neighbors on Penacho Circle saying their neighbor, William Cooper, was walking around the sidewalk in front of his house with a weapon.

Another neighbor saw Cooper shooting a BB gun at his fence earlier in the evening and they told police that Cooper threatened them.

When officers arrived, the man was intoxicated and holding a long gun in his backyard. When he returned to the sidewalk, officers arrested him holding a .40 caliber handgun.

Cooper was arrested on three counts of felony menancing, one count of misdemeanor menacing and one count of possession of prohibited weapons.