Dry conditions taking toll on farmers

These unseasonably warm and dry conditions are taking a toll on local farmers who need to get ready for planting.
With no sign of considerable moisture in site, we're watching out for you and what this means for your grocery bill.
Local farmers need that rain and snow to mellow out the ground and get the soil ready for planting. This could also have a big impact for you at home!
December 2017 was the 6th driest on record in Colorado Springs and the 9th driest in Pueblo and these dry, dusty conditions could have a big impact on farmers.
We spoke to one local farmer who tells us they're not worried yet, but we need to see some rain or snow and fast! They're hoping for a big snowfall in February and March to get them back on track.
We'll start worrying about it in February and March," said Shane Milberger of Milberger Farms. "If we're not getting any snow yet, at that point we'll decide what we're planting, what we're not planting, how much."
If they don't see that snow, they'll have to be selective about what they can plant and your wallet could feel that! A lower supply would increase prices.
If there's one crop you can bet on it's the Pueblo Chile! Regardless of the amount of snow farmers say they'll make sure that plenty of chiles get planted.
"What we do out here on the farms, it helps Pueblo, it helps everybody out here," continued Milberger. "It's a big load on my shoulders. That will be the main crop I raise regardless if there's water or not. The chile is always the main priority."
They're optimistic about this season! Milberger tells us they're expecting plenty of rain and Pueblo chiles this year.
Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock sat down for one-on-one interviews with media outlets across the state Tuesday, revealing new information in the New Year's Eve shooting ambush on deputies inside a Highlands Ranch apartment.
A girl is home safe after Colorado Springs Police say she was kidnapped by two juveniles, near Sand Creek High School. A short time later, a man was carjacked in a nearby neighborhood by two similar suspects. One of the kidnapping suspects is in custody right now. Police are looking for another--in a 2014 Red Ford Explorer.
Homeowners call them "criminals", but law enforcement refer to them as squatters. They break into your home, move their stuff in and refuse to leave! For months, News 5 Investigates has examined why law enforcement agencies across Colorado are powerless to remove squatters without an eviction.
Living in Olympic City USA means you're neighbors with past, present and future Olympians.
